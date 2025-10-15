GCL Book Club: Tamar Shapiro, Restitution

In Tamar Shapiro’s new novel Restitution, we meet Kate and her brother Martin. They were raised in the U.S. by their single mother who fled East Germany with her parents in the 1950s and never quite felt at home in her new country. When the Berlin Wall falls, the siblings are faced with the question of whether they should go back to East Germany to claim the home their grandparents left behind. But when they go to the house, they find some family secrets that cause division.

