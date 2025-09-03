GCL Book Club: Randy Wayne White, Tomlinson's Wake

This week we present a special episode of the Gulf Coast Life Book Club. During the last week of August, we had a live event to launch the latest novel from local legendary author Randy Wayne White. It was hosted by the fabulous independent bookstore Macintosh Books + Paper on Sanibel and held at the beautiful Player’s Circle Theater in Fort Myers. White’s fans lined up to hear his compelling stories and get a copy of TOMLINSON'S WAKE, the 28th book in the writer’s Doc Ford series. Here is an edited recording of White's conversation with host Cary Barbor, on the Gulf Coast Life Book Club.

Buy the book!

The Randell Research Center, which Randy recommends.

The music at the end of the show is Calusa Shadow, by Kat Epple.

