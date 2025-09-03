© 2025 WGCU News
GCL Book Club

GCL Book Club: Randy Wayne White, Tomlinson's Wake

By Cary Barbor,
Mike Kiniry
Published September 3, 2025 at 7:38 AM EDT
Courtesy Randy Wayne White

This week we present a special episode of the Gulf Coast Life Book Club. During the last week of August, we had a live event to launch the latest novel from local legendary author Randy Wayne White. It was hosted by the fabulous independent bookstore Macintosh Books + Paper on Sanibel and held at the beautiful Player’s Circle Theater in Fort Myers. White’s fans lined up to hear his compelling stories and get a copy of TOMLINSON'S WAKE, the 28th book in the writer’s Doc Ford series. Here is an edited recording of White's conversation with host Cary Barbor, on the Gulf Coast Life Book Club.

Buy the book!

The Randell Research Center, which Randy recommends.

The music at the end of the show is Calusa Shadow, by Kat Epple.

Cary Barbor
Mike Kiniry
