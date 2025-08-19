© 2025 WGCU News
Encore GCL Book Club: Marie-Helene Bertino, Beautyland

By Cary Barbor,
Mike Kiniry
Published August 19, 2025 at 1:44 PM EDT
Author Marie-Helene Bertino
Beowulf Sheehan
Author Marie-Helene Bertino

This is an encore episode of the Gulf Coast Life Book Club.

Today we hear from Marie-Helene Bertino, author of the novel, Beautyland. Beautyland is the story of young Adina, who lives with her single mother in Northeast Philadelphia.

Adina is different: she was sent from another planet to take notes and let her extraterrestrial superiors know whether earth would be a suitable place for them to live. She communicates with them by fax machine.

The novel is insightful, nuanced and magical. And in the hands of Marie Helene Bertino, it is truly an original piece of writing.

Cary Barbor
Mike Kiniry
