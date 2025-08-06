GCL Book Club: Maris Kreizman; I Want to Burn This Place Down

Maris Kreizman’s new book, I Want to Burn this Place Down, is a collection of essays that comments on the contemporary culture around her as well as her own growth and change from her teen years into her 40s. At its heart is a profound disappointment in American institutions, and the dashing of the long-held idea that if you work hard and follow the rules, you’ll have a satisfying and well-funded life.

Kreizman is a well-known lover of books who writes widely about them for Lit Hub, New York Magazine, The New York Times, and more. She’s the former editorial director of Book of the Month, among other posts. This is her second book.

