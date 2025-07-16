GCL Book Club: Kristen L. Berry, We Don't Talk About Carol

Kristen L. Berry’s debut novel is called We Don’t Talk About Carol. It’s a mystery in which a contemporary young woman, Sydney Singleton, discovers that her father had a sister she never knew about. As Sydney, a former journalist, begins to look into her Aunt Carol, she discovers she was one of six Black girls to go missing from a North Carolina neighborhood in the 1960s. It’s a twisty mystery that you won’t want to put down.

Learn more about the Black and Missing Foundation.

Buy the book!

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.