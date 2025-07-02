GCL Book Club: Michelle Huneven, Bug Hollow

Michelle Huneven’s latest novel, Bug Hollow, follows the Samuelson family over some forty years. In this sprawling saga, their beloved son named Ellis goes missing. He ends up spending the summer in the last gasp of California counterculture in the 1970s, sharing a big house in a beautiful Northern California spot called Bug Hollow. But Ellis dies tragically in a freak accident before the summer is even over. From there, the family is never quite the same, and the novel traces the ramifications of Ellis’s death on each family member.

Buy the book!

