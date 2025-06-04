GCL Book Club: Casey Johnston, A Physical Education

Casey Johnston spent years thinking she was helping her body by doing hours of cardio and restricting calories. It was the plan most women were taught, and many were following at that time. Then, Johnston unexpectedly began lifting weights. She found that it took less time, made her feel better, and allowed her to eat. The more she looked into weight lifting and followed a practice herself, the more she felt she was once again inhabiting her body. She began writing about this, in her Ask a Swole Woman column and her newsletter, She’s a Beast. Now she has gathered all this knowledge as well as her own story in a book called A Physical Education: How I Escaped Diet Culture and Gained the Power of Lifting. It’s part memoir and part scientific exploration of weights and nutrition for women, and a wonderful book you will blaze through.

Buy the book!