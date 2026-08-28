Airbnb offers free emergency shelter during hurricane season

(WGCU Editor's note: A previous version of this story published here contained outdated information.)

The nonprofit arm of short-term rental company Airbnb is partnering with South Florida nonprofits to provide emergency shelter during hurricane season.

Christine Chang, Director of Global Programs for Airbnb.org, made the announcement at a press conference on August 27th.

"No disaster is too small. So certainly we are showing up for hurricanes, floods, fires. But even if there's one home or one building that's damaged, and suddenly a family can't stay there, uh, we are here to help."

Fort Lauderdale Airbnb host Dolly Duran, who offers her property up for people forced out of their homes said, "I have seen firsthand how when a disaster strikes, like after a storm, I've seen people displaced, so I wanted to be here to support that.

Airbnb says that in the event of an emergency, people in Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties in need of shelter can call 2-1-1 to be connected with a free temporary Airbnb stay.

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