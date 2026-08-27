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Hurricane Stories

Airbnb offers free emergency stays after a disaster strikes during hurricane season

WGCU | By WGCU News
Published August 27, 2026 at 7:42 PM EDT
WGCU News
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WGCU News
Hurricane Ian's Fury

The nonprofit arm of short-term rental company Airbnb is partnering with Florida nonprofits to provide free emergency shelter during hurricane season.

Airbnb.org is offering temporary housing only in certain counties mostly along the Gulf coast side of the state including Charlotte, Lee, Hendry, and Glades.

Residents displaced by storms and looking for housing support in those counties should contact their local 2-1-1 service, at 2-11.org.

For support in Sarasota and Manatee, residents should reach out to the Florida United Methodist Conference.

Airbnb's website says:

"In the event of an emergency...to be connected with a free temporary Air-b-n-b stay...Florida residents displaced by storms and looking for housing support in Pinellas, Hernando, Hillsborough, Charlotte, Escambia, Santa Rosa, Holmes, Washington, Bay, Jackson, Calhoun, Walton, Okaloosa, Gulf, Lee, Hendry, Glades, Leon, Taylor, Wakulla, Madison, Liberty, Gadsden, Franklin, and Jefferson should contact their local 211, which they can find at 211.org.

"For support in Sarasota and Manatee, residents should reach out to FLUMC at (863) 688-5563 or (800) 282-8011 (toll-free). Those in Pasco County should contact GEM at (800) 995-7604. Airbnb.org is only offering temporary housing in the counties listed above at this time."

"People in Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties can call 211"

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