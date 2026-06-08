There are a number of easy and sensible suggestions for cutting your cooling bills

Heat waves are cutting across Florida and there are some simple things you can do to keep your cooling bills as low as possible.

FPL Spokesperson Bianca Soriano shared some essential tips to do just that:

"Set your thermostat setting on your AC in the range of 75 to 78 for optimal savings and use your cold water setting on your washing machine. Also check your doors and windows for any drafts to avoid any of the cool air escaping. We've got some great programs and rebates available for customers to keep their bills even lower. Visit fpl.com slash ways to save."

There are many more tips and ideas to reduce your cooling bill when the temps soar:

Summer cooling costs can make up to 60% of your energy bill. When home, set your thermostat to a comfortable temperature between 75 and 78 degrees, and up to 82 degrees when you’re away from home. Every degree you raise your thermostat between 75 and 78 degrees you can save you 3-5% on monthly cooling costs.

Ceiling fans can make you feel 3 to 4 degrees cooler while using less energy than air conditioning. Set the fan to spin counterclockwise in the summer and turn it off when you leave the room.

Nearly 30% of unwanted heat enters through your windows. Check for drafts and seal any gaps with caulk or weather stripping to prevent cool air from escaping and warm air from getting in. Additionally, keep blinds or curtains closed during the hottest part of the day.

Use smaller appliances, like an air fryer, instead of your oven to consume less energy and avoid raising the temperature in your home.

Using cold water when washing clothes instead of hot water can save up to $160 per year for an average sized household.

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