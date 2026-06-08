How high is too high for a flag pole in Hendry? The county's Board of Commissioners will decide

Old Glory could eventually tower over the trees near LaBelle.

Flag poles typically rise 25 to 35 feet in the air in the LaBelle area. But the people behind the luxury Olde Florida Motorcoach & RV Resort are asking Hendry County to go higher.

Much higher.

At a public hearing Tuesday evening, the Hendry County Board of Commissioners will decide if a variance to allow for an 88-foot-tall flag pole is too high an ask.

If approved, it will dwarf in comparison to the flag pole under construction in Cape Coral. That pole, at the foot of the Cape Coral Bridge, will best all others in Florida at 250 feet. The Cape Coral flag pole is expected to be completed just in time for America’s 250th birthday party.

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