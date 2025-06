Power outages are common occurrences during severe weather. At WGCU Public Media, we stay focused on making sure we can provide the most accurate information to listeners when a radio might be all you have. WGCU’s Mike Kiniry and Richard Chin-Quee give you a behind-the-scenes look at how we continue to gather the latest news and bring it to listeners when the power is off.

Staying On-Air When the Power Goes Off | WGCU News