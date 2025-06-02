Lee County getting ahead of hurricane season

As we enter Hurricane Season, Lee County is getting ahead of the potentially dangerous weather by learning from previous storms. Emergency operations personnel have already opened a new Public Safety Center and are working with a Hawaiian company to help monitor tides to provide the most up-to-date information about rising waters. Public Safety Director Ben Abes joins WGCU In Focus to break down the changes and how residents can stay safe when weather becomes dangerous.

