A lingering drought has Florida feeling the heat

WGCU | By WGCU News
Published May 7, 2025 at 6:25 AM EDT

Where has all the rain gone? South Florida is in the middle of an extended period of dryness and that has put several counties in the region on a severe drought warning. While the risk of brushfires is a major concern, there are also lingering questions about the impact on local ecosystems, especially native wetlands. FGCU professor of Ecology and Environmental Studies Dr. Edwin Everham offers his insight into the role climate change and warming ocean temperatures are playing in this extended dry season.

