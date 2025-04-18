Lee County Utilities customers may notice a temporary change in taste, odor and color of their water

For a good part of May, if you draw a glass of water and you’re a Lee County Utilities customer, you might notice a change in the taste, odor and color of the water.

The utility will be temporarily converting its disinfectant process from chloramines to free chlorine residual from May 1 through 21.

This is a routine measure that is common for water utilities using chloramines as the primary disinfectant.

Anyone who uses a kidney dialysis machine at home should contact an equipment supplier so the proper filtering equipment may be installed.

Tropical fish or aquatic animal owners should contact a local tropical fish store for appropriate pretreatment of water before adding water to tanks.

And that taste, odor and color change? Nothing to worry about; that’s not harmful. This is a routine measure to ensure customers have clean, safe potable water.

Customers with questions can call 239-533-8845 during normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For a video about the disinfectant process, log on to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1NY12hCAqgM

