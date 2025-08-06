Nighttime intermittent closures on Big Carlos Pass Bridge Tuesday

Big Carlos Pass Bridge will close to vehicles intermittently beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 19, through 6 a.m. the following morning to allow crews to set bridge beams connecting the new bridge to Estero Island.

The contractor expects multiple closures during this time, lasting approximately 30 minutes each. Motorists should anticipate delays and are encouraged to seek alternative routes and avoid the area when possible. If required due to weather, the work will be rescheduled to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20, through 6 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 21.

This work is a part of Lee County’s project to construct a new bridge over Big Carlos Pass, from Estrellita Drive on Fort Myers Beach to the Lovers Key State Park bayside entrance on Lovers Key. The new bridge will replace the existing moveable bridge over Big Carlos Pass with a fixed span bridge that will provide a vertical navigation clearance of 60 feet.

The new bridge will include one travel lane in each direction, bicycle lanes, a six-foot-wide sidewalk along the north side of Estero Boulevard, and a 10-foot-wide shared use path along the south side of Estero Boulevard.

A parking area with access to the Lovers Key State Park will be included on the southeast side of the bridge. The project also includes relocation of existing infrastructure for Lee County Utilities and Bonita Springs Utilities.

The project began in Summer 2023 with estimated completion in Summer 2026. The project cost is about $90.8 million. The contractor is Superior Construction.

For more information about the project, visit the project website at https://bigcarlosbridgeproject.com/.

