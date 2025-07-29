Allegiant plans several new routes from Fort Myers as well as Punta Gorda to New Orleans

Allegiant Travel Company will launch new routes this fall connecting 12 cities across the country, including a new destination: Fort Myers, Florida via Southwest Florida International Airport.

The new routes will provide convenient, nonstop service between these cities and expand Allegiant’s presence in popular leisure destinations.

The new routes between Fort Myers, Florida via Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) and the following cities include:



Allentown, Pennsylvania via Lehigh Valley International Airport beginning November 13.

Appleton, Wisconsin via Appleton International Airport beginning November 21.

Des Moines, Iowa via Des Moines International Airport beginning November 21.

There will also be what the company is calling its 51st active route from Punta Gorda: From Punta Gorda Airport and New Orleans via Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport beginning November 21.

Other new routes include:

Sarasota/Bradenton, Florida via Sarasota Bradenton International Airport and Toledo, Ohio via Toledo Express Airport beginning November 20.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida via Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Fort Wayne, Indiana via Fort Wayne International Airport beginning November 20.

Nashville, Tennessee via Nashville International Airport and Gulf Shores, Alabama via Gulf Shores International Airport beginning November 21.

To celebrate, the company is offering special, low one-way fares on the new routes.

