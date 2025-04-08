© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lee Tran hoping to encourage others to 'love your mother (Earth)' with free rides

WGCU | By Eileen Kelley
Published April 8, 2025 at 1:24 PM EDT
LeeTran will also resume the free beach tram on Fort Myers Beach, November 16. The free tram will run about every 35 minutes, seven days a week from Fort Myers Beach Public Library to Bowditch Point Park. Service begins at 9:30 a.m. daily at Fort Myers Beach Public Library and ends with the last tram leaving Bowditch Point Park at approximately 10:35 p.m.
LeeTran
/
WGCU
LeeTran is offering free bus ride on April 19, 2025 in honor of Earth Day

Inspired by Earth Day later this month Lee County’s bus and transit service will be offering a day of free rides on April 19.

The idea behind LeeTran’s “Day of Transit Day” is to thank regular riders for doing their part to cut down on carbon emissions. The day is also hoping to draw new ridership interest throughout the Lee County area.

There will be free rides provided all day on Saturday, April 19, the weekend before Earth Day.

Earth Day celebrations are expected around the region in honor of Earth Day’s 55 anniversary April 22.

Earth Day was first inspired by a Wisconsin Democrat to draw attention to pollution. Some 20 million people participated in the inaugural event .

The event served as a catalyst for the environmental movement and led to the passages of landmark laws including the Clean Water Act, the Endangered Species Act and the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency.

To view a full system map and route schedules, visit www.RideLeeTran.com.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Transportation WGCU NewsLeeTranEarth Day
Eileen Kelley
See stories by Eileen Kelley