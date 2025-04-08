Lee Tran hoping to encourage others to 'love your mother (Earth)' with free rides

Inspired by Earth Day later this month Lee County’s bus and transit service will be offering a day of free rides on April 19.

The idea behind LeeTran’s “Day of Transit Day” is to thank regular riders for doing their part to cut down on carbon emissions. The day is also hoping to draw new ridership interest throughout the Lee County area.

There will be free rides provided all day on Saturday, April 19, the weekend before Earth Day.

Earth Day celebrations are expected around the region in honor of Earth Day’s 55 anniversary April 22.

Earth Day was first inspired by a Wisconsin Democrat to draw attention to pollution. Some 20 million people participated in the inaugural event .

The event served as a catalyst for the environmental movement and led to the passages of landmark laws including the Clean Water Act, the Endangered Species Act and the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency.

To view a full system map and route schedules, visit www.RideLeeTran.com.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.