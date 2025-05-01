Causeway Islands Park reopens as first phase of project is completed

Thomas James / WGCU Hurricane Ian destroyed several portions of the Sanibel Causeway.

The Causeway Islands Park opened Thursday morning on the Sanibel Causeway with its first phase of amenities, the first time that visitors were able to enjoy the shoreline since the devastation of Hurricane Ian in September 2022.

The park had been closed due to the essential rebuilding activities by the Florida Department of Transportation, which used the site during the critical process of rebuilding the Sanibel Causeway to make it more resilient.

With FDOT’s causeway restoration complete, Lee County Parks & Recreation has resumed its redesign and improvement efforts. Phase One opened today, offering free on-site parking, portable restrooms and trash and recycling bins.

Lee County is currently in the design phase for Phase Two improvements. The $1.31 million design contract — approved in October 2024 — focuses on creating a more resilient park.

Planned improvements in Phase Two include structured parking areas, restrooms on Islands A and B, beach access and ADA accommodations, outdoor showers, site drainage and irrigation systems, shade structures and landscaping.

FDOT / WGCU Work in progress along the Sanibel Causeway

The design phase is expected to be complete this summer and will be presented to the Lee Board of County Commissioners for approval, with construction expected to begin in late 2025 and completion anticipated in 2026, weather permitting.

The Causeway Islands Park improvements are funded through a combination of resources, including the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Public Assistance Program, state appropriations and Tourist Development Taxes on short-term lodging.

Progress of the project can be found on the Lee County Parks Project Information Tool at www.leegov.com/parks. The Project Information Tool gives updates on design, construction and completion of the project.

Visitors to the reopened park will notice an increased presence of rangers and parks staff to assist with free parking in designated areas and other questions. Park hours are dawn to dusk; rangers will patrol per usual to ensure park rules are followed.

Volunteers from partnering organizations will be on site to educate park patrons about nesting shorebirds. Nesting areas will be well marked to protect the birds from visitors.

