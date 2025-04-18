Island-wide storm water repair project begins on Sanibel, April 22

Work on Sanibel City’s storm water repair project is scheduled to start Tuesday, April 22. The project is a component of the storm water masterplan update.

As part of the masterplan update, the entire storm water system was inspected by Johnson Engineering and this project incorporates the results of those inspections and additional items identified by City staff.

The work consists of repairing damages to the storm water system on Sanibel. The work includes but is not limited to sediment removal from swales and culverts, repair of catch basin inlets, and repair of pipe end treatments.

This island-wide project will be carried out over several months, and work will be completed in areas within publicly maintained ROW and drainage easements.

For more information, email sanpw@mysanibel.com or call (239) 472-6397.

