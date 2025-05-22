Harry Chapin Food Bank launches new ‘Food Finder’ platform

Online platform helps residents locate food pantries, distribution sites

FORT MYERS, Fla. (May 22, 2025) – Harry Chapin Food Bank has launched a new Food Finder platform that allows neighbors experiencing hunger to pinpoint the nearest food pantries and distribution sites.

The interactive webpage is a modern digital tool that allows anyone with internet access or cell service to quickly connect with Harry Chapin Food Bank’s 175+ agency partners that serve their neighborhood. Users can find food by following three steps:

Visit HarryChapinFoodBank.org/food-locator

Type in an address or ZIP code

Click the search button

Search results are proximity based and include the names, addresses and telephone numbers of agency partners, as well as program details and operating hours.

The platform offers information about larger agency partners like Community Cooperative and Salvation Army, as well as local churches, senior centers, civic organizations, schools, community centers and housing developments where families with children, seniors, veterans and other individuals can receive food.

“Southwest Florida spans more than 5,000 square miles across five counties, and it can be difficult for individuals experiencing hunger – especially those new to our community – to know where to find food,” said Richard LeBer, president and CEO of Harry Chapin Food Bank. “The Food Finder provides instant answers so families don’t have to drive across town to provide for their families. The nearest distribution point might be just down the street.”

The Food Locator platform is supported by Vivery Technology and the Thierer Family Foundation.

About the Harry Chapin Food Bank: Harry Chapin Food Bank, a Feeding America partner food bank, is the largest hunger-relief organization in Southwest Florida and serves 250,000 neighbors monthly through its Feeding Network of 175 agency partners. In 2024, the nonprofit distributed 39.5 million pounds of food, the equivalent of 32 million meals, at food banks and mobile pantries across Charlotte, Collier, Glades, Hendry and Lee counties. Harry Chapin Food Bank is an Agency Partner of United Way and a Blueprint Partner of the Naples Children & Education Foundation, rated as a Four-Star Charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum-rated by Candid’s GuideStar. For more information, visit HarryChapinFoodBank.org or call 239-334-7007.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.