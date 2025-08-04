© 2025 WGCU News
The Body Mass Index goes “belly-up"

WGCU | By WGCU News
Published August 4, 2025 at 10:24 AM EDT

For years, The Body Mass Index has become the standard for monitoring and maintaining optimal health. However, as technology advances, so have other methods for not just looking at an individual’s body performance, but also in predicting future ailments and diseases. This follows a new study that suggests that the BMI should be left in the past, so other body health measuring techniques can become the new standard. Dr. Arch Mainous, The Vice Chair for Research in the University of Florida’s Department of Community Health and Family Medicine, offers another solution that he feels is far superior The BMI.

