FWC seeks reports of sightings in Florida of rare rainbow snake

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is asking the public to report sightings of the elusive rainbow snake (Farancia erytrogramma), a nonvenomous species whose population has declined in recent decades.

Rainbow snakes are semi-aquatic reptiles that primarily feed on American eels, a prey species that has also declined in Florida waters. This dependency, along with habitat loss, has contributed to population reductions. Snake fungal disease is impacting rainbow snake populations in other states, raising concerns about the species’ long-term survival.

“We need help from Floridians and visitors to better understand where rainbow snakes still occur in the state,” said Kevin Enge, research scientist with FWC’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute. “Every sighting report gives us valuable data about their current distribution and helps us assess the health of the species in Florida.”

Rainbow snakes are visually striking and difficult to mistake for other species. They are iridescent black or violet-blue with three red stripes along their back. Their lip and chin scales are yellow, marked with violet spots, and adults typically reach 3 to 4 feet in length.

These snakes are usually found in or near water, including rivers, springs and brackish marshes. One south Florida subspecies was historically found in Fisheating Creek in Glades County. That location is more than 150 miles south of the nearest known population in Lake County but hasn’t been documented since 1952.

If you spot a rainbow snake in Florida, please report your sighting to the FWC. Photographs are especially helpful in confirming sightings and can be included when you submit your sighting online.

By sharing sightings, the public can play an important role in conserving this unique species.

