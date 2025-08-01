Green sea turtle nest hatches on Sanibel Island; 49 tiny turtles crawl to Gulf and swim away

The first nest of green turtles on Sanibel Island this year hatched this week, and 49 of the sand-dollar-sized endangered species stumbled, rumbled, and bumbled their way into the Gulf waters and swam off.

Dellora, a green sea turtle well-known to local researchers, laid the nest.

First tagged 10 years ago on Keewaydin Island by the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, she’s been observed on the beach a dozen times during the past seven years.

“Even though green turtle nesting season is said to typically begin in June, Dellora is usually a little early,” Jack Brzoza, a SCCF biologist, said. She “tends to be one of the first greens we’ve encountered in a nesting season.”

Green sea turtles are officially listed as endangered worldwide and in the U.S., but Florida has become a stronghold in their recovery.

SCCF / WGCU Sea turtles have no maternal care, and after an adult female lays a nest of approximately 100 eggs, she never returns as her eggs incubate in the sand for about 60 days. Click here to learn the science behind how sea turtle hatch

Over the past 30 years, green turtle nesting numbers in Florida have increased, although sea turtle biologists report that the numbers vary each year.

The Archie Carr National Wildlife Refuge on Florida’s Atlantic coast is now one of the world’s largest green turtle nesting areas — the species has laid more than 10,000 nests there in a single season.

Southwest Florida beaches, such as Sanibel, Captiva, and Keewaydin islands, are typically home to no more than a few dozen each summer.

Most adult female green turtles return to the same stretch of beach where they were born — called “natal homing” — and typically breed every two to four years.

The recovery of the green turtle is encouraging, but scientists worry about the same things that can kill any of the seven sea turtle species: habitat loss, marine debris, boat strikes, declining water quality, and the effects of rising sand temperatures due to climate change.

Read more



On Sanibel and Captiva islands this year, there were 14 green nests – but the loggerhead turtle rules, and rules all on the islands with nearly 9,000 hatchlings crawling from hundreds of sandy nests.

In Southwest Florida, sea turtle nesting season runs from May 1 through Oct. 31.

Sea Turtle Nesting Season Do’s and Don’ts

Do:



Use red-filtered lights on the beach at night

Turn off or shield beachfront lights

Remove chairs and toys at the end of the day

Fill in holes, flatten sandcastles before leaving

Stay away and stay quiet near nesting turtles

Avoid nest markers and roped-off areas

Report injured or disoriented turtles to

1-888-404-3922

Don’t:



Use flash photography or shine lights on turtles

Touch, feed, or handle turtles or hatchlings

Dig holes or leave trenches in the sand

Leave trash or food on the beach

Bring dogs or pets onto nesting beaches

Drive vehicles on the beach without permission

Florid State Parks / WGCU

Environmental reporting for WGCU is funded in part by Volo Foundation, a nonprofit with a mission to accelerate change and global impact by supporting science-based climate solutions, enhancing education, and improving health.

Sign up for WGCU's monthly environmental newsletter, the Green Flash, today. WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida.

We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you. WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

