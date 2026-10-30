Florida man arrested on changes he threatened violence against a new Jewish community in Glades

As residents move into a new masterplan community in the rural heartland, an Orlando man finds himself behind bars for making threatening remarks against the Jewish community.

Thirty-one year old Jerry Ray Sneed of Orlando was arrested this week after making threatening remarks against a new Jewish-oriented community near Lake Okeechobee in Glades County.

Sneed, police say, posted photographs of a firearm along with the community’s location.

Sneed is from Orlando and was taken into custody by agents from the Fort Myers office of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement as well as members from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office earlier this week.

Lakefront Estates spans more than 500 acres and plans to have 1,300 homes, synagogues, religious schools and businesses offering Orthodox families a more affordable alternative to Jewish communities in New York and New Jersey.

According to the on-line publication called After October 7, moving trucks from New York and Canada have been arriving and the first communal prayer service took place in early October.

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