Naples man faces prison for alleged multi-million-dollar fraud, money laundering scam

Leonard W. Krane of Naples is being charged with four counts of wire fraud and two counts of money laundering in a scheme that exceeded $3.7 million in proceeds.

If convicted, Krane faces up to 20 years in federal prison on each count. The indictment also seeks forfeiture of over $3.7 million and other assets traceable to the proceeds of the offenses.

According to court records, between at least August 2017 and February 2025, Krane engaged in a long-running scheme where he allegedly made false representations that he possessed substantial funds overseas and required upfront payments from victims to access those funds.

He promised that, in exchange for wiring him money, often tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars, victims would receive significant returns once the overseas funds were recovered.

Instead, as alleged in the indictment, Krane did not invest the funds and the promised returns never materialized. Rather, the funds were used to support his personal lifestyle or were transferred overseas. The total loss attributable to the scheme exceeds $3.7 million.

The indictment further alleges that victim funds were rapidly withdrawn or laundered through international wire transfers to individuals located in the United Kingdom.

If you believe you may be a victim of the alleged crimes, you can contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL FBI (225-2759).

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