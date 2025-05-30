Cape Coral man arraigned on charge of threatening to assassinate President Trump

A Cape Coral man is facing charges of making threats against the President of the United States.

Christopher Davies, 31, was arraigned in federal court Friday. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison.

According to the indictment, Davies wrote and delivered a letter to an official at the Charlotte Correctional Institute saying he intended to kill President Donald Trump.

Davies is at CCI serving a 15-year sentence for robbery since 2017.

This case was investigated by the United States Secret Service.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.