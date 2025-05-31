Canadian wildfire smoke pours across U.S. Midwest into north Florida; Washington sends aid

AP / Manitoba government This photo provided by the Manitoba government shows wildfires in Flin Flon, Manitoba, Canada on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

The Associated Press is reporting that air quality in some parts of the United States is worsening as smoke from dozens of wildfires in Canada travels south, pushed by winds high in the atmosphere.

A photo from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's GOES satellite Saturday afternoon showed a broad swath of the smoke pouring down through the Midwest U.S. and into northern Florida.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service Saturday said it had deployed resources to assist the wildfire response in Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Alberta, Canada.

The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center raised the wildfire preparedness level to 5 on Thursday, as the country is experiencing very high to extreme wildfire activity. USDA deployed an airtanker to Alberta, on Saturday and is mobilizing over 150 firefighters and support personnel to assist with the Canadian wildfire response. The United States is also mobilizing other equipment including sprinkler kits, pumps, and hoses.

An Air Quality Alert for fine particles pollution was issued by the National Weather Service for parts of Minnesota and into Wisconsin, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Red or Unhealthy category.

The NWS said some members of the general public may experience health effects. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may experience health effects.

