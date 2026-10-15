Nearly 60 Crumbl cookies stores closed nationwide; six in SWFL remain in operation
The closure of several dozen Crumble cookie stores nationwide due to declining sales has not yet affected local outlets.
The six Southwest Florida Crumbl stores — two in Sarasota, and those in North Port, North Cape Coral, Fort Myers and Naples — remain open according to information from those stores.
The nearly 10-year-old chain has shuttered 57 other locations this year as well as made job cuts at corporate headquarters due to significantly lower sales.
Media reports about the Utah-based chain indicated sales were off 70 percent from just two years ago.
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