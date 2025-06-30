High quality and low prices is what drives the appeal of thrift stores

Whether you’re looking for a fun vintage print, need some new sandals for a reasonable price, or are just tired of wearing the same outfits as your coworkers, that perfect piece you're searching for might be hiding on a rack at your local thrift store.

Fort Myers stores such as St. John XXIII Thrift Store on Tamiami Trail and Second ACT Thrift on South Cleveland Ave offer high-quality clothing for a fraction of big box store prices. Pieces average around $3-8, but sales can run as low as just one dollar.

As commodity prices rise for department stores, thrift store prices have remained the same thanks to their donation-based business model.

“We have a lot of regulars who come in once, twice, even three times a week and just browse our clothing because we’re always putting something else out,” St. John the 23rd Thrift Store manager Clayton Goodridge said. "And they say the same thing, that prices are just getting outrageous. Buying new, it’s just not worth it."

Market research reports from industry analyst IBIS world show that thrifting is part of a $14.8 billion industry with over 130,000 employees worldwide. This could be attributed to the rise in popularity of reselling websites like DePop and Mercari, but customers and owners say the biggest driving force for the business is the low prices.

“We like seeing the young coming in. Maybe they’re knowing the value of a dollar more. And you know, instead of spending fifty dollars for a shirt, the same shirt they can get here for five, seven dollars,” Second ACT Thrift Store Assistant Manager LuAnne Vasilou said.

Both shops are volunteer-based and use their profits for charitable missions. When you buy an item from Second ACT, the entirety of your purchase goes to Abuse Counseling and Treatment Incorporated, a non-profit agency that provides counseling, education, and advocacy programs as well as a 24/7 hotline and crisis center.

St. John’s uses its profits to provide catholic education and donates any unsalable items to charity, so you can get a good deal and help your community.

There really is something for every shopper in a second-hand store- if you’re willing to look.

