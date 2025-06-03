It was supposed to rejuvenate Port Charlotte when it opened its doors in December of 2023, but already Sunseeker Resort is up for sale. The gargantuan tourist destination is failing to bring in visitors and parent company Allegiant Travel has put the facility on the market with the hope of selling it off by September. Naples Daily News “In the Know” Columnist Phil Fernandez offers a look at what went wrong and what a potential Sunseeker sale could look like.

The Quick Selloff of Sunseeker Resort | WGCU News