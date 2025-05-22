© 2025 WGCU News
USPS Zoom jobs fair set for Southwest, Central Florida posts

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published May 22, 2025 at 7:47 PM EDT
FILE - U.S. Postal Service trucks. If you live in Florida, mostly anywhere in the Sunshine State, Hurricane Milton is likely something you won't soon forget. But it also means that full recovery of postal service to the area may stretch forward for some time.
Nam Y. Huh/AP
/
AP

The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a virtual job fair via ZOOM from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 28 to fill immediate openings in a number of Southwest and Central Florida sites.

USPS personnel will be available to provide detailed information and answer questions about the following open positions and locations involved:

Window and distribution clerks
Avon Park, Bradenton, Davenport, Fort Myers, Homeland, Sebring – Lake Jackson, Lake Placid, Orlando, Tampa, Venice, Wauchula, Windermere, Winter Haven.

Assistant rural carrier
Groveland, Naples, Punta Gorda, Wauchula.

Rural carrier associate
Bonita Springs, Bradenton, Fort Myers, Groveland, Melbourne, Myakka City, Naples, Orlando, Punta Gorda, Winter Haven.

City carrier assistant
Bradenton, Dunedin, Englewood, Fort Myers, Fort Myers Beach, Lakeland, Largo, Marco Island, Naples, Ocoee, Sarasota, St. Petersburg, Tampa, Vero Beach, Zephyrhills.

USPS

This event is free to the public. Candidates can also apply search and apply for positions online at www.usps.com/careers.

