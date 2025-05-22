USPS Zoom jobs fair set for Southwest, Central Florida posts

The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a virtual job fair via ZOOM from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 28 to fill immediate openings in a number of Southwest and Central Florida sites.

USPS personnel will be available to provide detailed information and answer questions about the following open positions and locations involved:

Window and distribution clerks

Avon Park, Bradenton, Davenport, Fort Myers, Homeland, Sebring – Lake Jackson, Lake Placid, Orlando, Tampa, Venice, Wauchula, Windermere, Winter Haven.

Assistant rural carrier

Groveland, Naples, Punta Gorda, Wauchula.

Rural carrier associate

Bonita Springs, Bradenton, Fort Myers, Groveland, Melbourne, Myakka City, Naples, Orlando, Punta Gorda, Winter Haven.

City carrier assistant

Bradenton, Dunedin, Englewood, Fort Myers, Fort Myers Beach, Lakeland, Largo, Marco Island, Naples, Ocoee, Sarasota, St. Petersburg, Tampa, Vero Beach, Zephyrhills.

USPS

This event is free to the public. Candidates can also apply search and apply for positions online at www.usps.com/careers .

