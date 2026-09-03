FPL launches online Assistance Center, gives resources for customers looking to save

Florida Power and Light has launched its new Assistance Center — a new online resource for customers looking to save, or get support with their monthly energy bills.

It features FPL Saving Steps, a new program that gives eligible households energy saving advice, including the opportunity to earn a $200 credit for a future bill. The website also connects customers with bill extensions, federal assistance and local resources specific to their county.

FPL Spokesperson Francine Freitas says the programs go beyond just immediate relief.

"It's not just about getting through this month, rather beyond just today," Freitas said. "We want to connect customers to tools that can help manage their bill going forward. That's what the assistance center is really about."

The Assistance Center also contains a directory of resources for saving on rent, mortgages and food.

To access the website, visit https://www.fpl.com/assistance.html.

FPL is a financial supporter of WGCU.

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