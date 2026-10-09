Bishop Dewane to lie in state Tuesday to Wednesday; services Oct. 13 and 14

Former Bishop Frank J. Dewane will lie in state in the Parish Center at the Epiphany Cathedral Parish Center, 310 Sarasota Street, in Venice, from 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

The viewing is being held at the Parish Center due to ongoing renovations at the Epiphany Cathedral.

The 76-year-old former Diocese of Venice bishop died Tuesday morning in Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

A service will be held from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Oct. 13, followed by Evening Prayer presided by His Excellency, Bishop Emilio E. Biosca, O.F.M. Cap. Immediately after, those attending may approach the casket and pay their respects.

At 10 a.m. on October 14, Morning Prayer will take place at St. John XXIII Catholic Church, 13060 Palomino Lane, Fort Myers, while Bishop Dewane lies in state. The Funeral Mass for Bishop Dewane will follow at St. John XXIII Catholic Church beginning at 2 p.m.

The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be presided by His Excellency, Archbishop James F. Checchio of New Orleans. His Excellency, Archbishop Bernard Hebda of Saint Paul and Minneapolis will deliver the funeral homily.

The Rite of Committal and Burial will take place at 6 p.m. on October 14, at Epiphany Cathedral Parish in Venice. Bishop Dewane will be laid to rest in the Epiphany Cathedral Bishops’ crypt.

All are welcome to attend the Viewing, Morning Prayer, and Funeral Mass. For those unable to attend, the Funeral Mass will also be livestreamed at dioceseofvenice.com/livestream.

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