In 1984 Dr. E.T. York and his wife Vermelle Cardwell York established an annual lecture series to bring internationally recognized leaders, scientists, and visionaries in agriculture, environmental science, and related disciplines to the University of Florida campus. Their goal was to highlight global contributions to agricultural and life sciences, encourage and demonstrate high-level academic discourse, and honor the university's land-grant mission of applying knowledge to better humankind.

Dr. York was a Vice President for agricultural affairs, provost, and served as interim president for a year in the early 1970s — and he was instrumental in founding the UF Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (IFAS) in 1964.

NASA Climate Spiral screenshot

This year's York Distinguished Lecturer Series features two speakers: Dr. Anna-Lisa Paul, director of UF’s Interdisciplinary Center for Biotechnology Research; and Dr. Mark Subbarao, head of NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio. His team creates ways to visualize NASA's scientific results for public audiences. Their talk is titled “From pixels to plants: How space exploration helps sustain life on Earth and beyond.” We get a preview.

Guests:

Dr. Mark Subbarao, head of NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio (you can find his personal website here)

Dr. J. Scott Angle, Senior Vice President for Agriculture and Natural Resources at University of Florida and head of UF/IFAS

The 2026 York Lecture will be available here in the coming weeks.

Click here to listen to our 2022 conversation with Dr. Anna-Lisa Paul about her work demonstrating that terrestrial plants can be grown in Lunar soil.

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