Naples Therapeutic Riding Center approaches its 30th anniversary

The understanding that spending time on or around horses can be therapeutic has been around for a very long time — like referred to in ancient Greek texts long time. In the 1960s it began becoming more formalized here in the United States with the formation of dedicated therapeutic riding centers. In 1969 the North American Riding for the Handicapped Association was founded, which started establishing safety standards and instructor and center certifications — it later evolved to become PATH International, which is still around today. In the 1990s the use of equine-assisted therapy began expanding to include things like mental health and PTSD and more.

In 1997, what was then called the Naples Equestrian Challenge was created, originally serving four children with disabilities, with a handful of volunteers and two borrowed horses on a borrowed field. A generous donor made what became their permanent home possible, it's a nine-acre farm in Pine Ridge Estates in Naples, and they've called that place home and have continued growing ever since.

Helen Werner Photography / Courtesy photo

Now, the Naples Therapeutic Riding Center (as they've been known since 2017) is approaching its 30th anniversary, so we find out what equine-assisted therapy is all about and the programs they offer and how it all works. You can find more about what they do, how to become a volunteer, and their 21st Annual Bootstrap Boogie Barn Dance on Nov. 14 here.

Guests:

Jen & Colton Seijas. Colton is a 6thgrader who has been riding at NTRC for six years.

Lea Haven, PATH International Advanced Instructor, Equine Specialist and PATH Mentor at NTRC.

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