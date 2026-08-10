Meet the new President & CEO of Wonder Gardens in Bonita Springs

The Wonder Gardens in Bonita Springs has roots that date back to 1936. It was created as The Reptile Gardens by brothers Bill and Lester Piper and sat on the newly built Tamiami Trail, which was extended through Bonita Springs in 1928.

As it grew, and as the collection expanded beyond cold-blooded animals, the Pipers changed the name to The Everglades Wonder Gardens. Throughout the late 1930s and 40s, they added Florida panthers, black bears, otters, deer, sandhill cranes, and flamingos, along with an expanding collection of tropical flora and rare trees.

The Pipers closed the Everglades Wonder Gardens in 2013, and a local photographer and conservationist John Brady took over the property as a tenant and reopened the park and formed the non-profit Bonita Wonder Gardens. Then, in 2015 the City of Bonita Springs provided a loan, enabling the nonprofit to purchase the 3-acre property, saving it from potential commercial development. And it was then later purchased by the City of Bonita Springs, so now it operates as a public-private partnership with the nonprofit managing operations.

Our guest took over the role of President & CEO of the Wonder Gardens on July 1 after serving a decade as President & CEO of the Red River Zoo in Fargo, North Dakota. She's spent her career as a zookeeper and zoo manager. We get to know her, and what's happening these days - and what lies ahead - for the Wonder Gardens.

Guest:

Sally Mulvena, President & CEO of Wonder Gardens

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