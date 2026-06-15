'Guardians of Democracy: Speaking Truth to Power' event will honor lifelong defender of Democracy

In early 2023, a small group of southwest Floridians met to discuss what they saw as autocratic trends unfolding in Florida and beyond. Not long after that first meeting just over three years ago, they formed a nonpartisan nonprofit called Floridians for Democracy. They’ve since grown to include thousands of members, mostly from Southwest Florida but some elsewhere in the state and beyond.

Their website now describes the group as “a network of social-justice advocates who believe democracy in Florida should include everyone.” and that "when rights are under attack, when voices are being silenced, when freedoms are threatened — we stand up, speak out, and act. Because democracy isn’t a spectator sport.”

On Tuesday, June 16 at 7pm they’re presenting a program called “Guardians of Democracy: Speaking Truth to Power." It will feature a Vietnam veteran named Ronn Easton, and an Ohio farmer named Chris Gibbs who was a leader in the Ohio Republican Party for 20 years before leaving it behind in response to recent times. Click here to learn more about the event and how to attend.

They will also be presenting Dr. Robert Hilliard with a Lifetime Achievement award. Dr. Hilliard is a humanitarian, author, educator and former professor and Dean at Emerson College. He is also a veteran of WWII and was Chief of Public Broadcasting at the FCC when the Public Broadcasting Act was signed in 1967.

Guests:

Jim Nathan, co-founder of Floridians for Democracy and retired Lee Health CEO of 34 years – and an adjunct professor at FGCU

Jeff Cull, FFD founding member and former Executive Editor of Florida Weekly and before that he was a reporter at the News Press

Dr. Robert (Bob) Hilliard, humanitarian, activist, educator, author & playwright.

Click here to listen to our conversation about Floridians for Democracy as it was first forming.

Click here to listen to our conversation with Dr. Hilliard in 2024.

Click here to listen to Bob's episode of Three Song Stories recorded in 2019.

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