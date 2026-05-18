AI in traditional publishing? Successful ghostwriter says it's already happening

As generative AI continues its meteoric and disruptive rise a recent controversy emerged around a novel called “Shy Girl.” It is the first known instance of a major publisher canceling a book due to suspected AI generation.

“Shy Girl” is a horror novel written by Mia Ballard. It was originally self-published in early 2025, then after getting significant online attention and positive reviews Hachette Book Group acquired it and published it under their sci-fi/fantasy imprint, Orbit, in the UK in late 2025 with a major US release schedule for the spring of 2026.

But after accusations of AI use arose online, and The New York Times published an expose and shortly after Hachette cancelled the U.S. release and issued a statement reaffirming its commitment to "original creative expression" and noted that authors are required to disclose any use of AI. Mia Ballard has consistently denied using AI to write "Shy Girl" and blamed a freelance acquaintance she had hired to edit the original self-published version, claiming the editor must have used AI without her knowledge.

Our guest says the "Shy Girl" story is just the tip of the iceberg. Joshua Lisec is an acclaimed ghostwriter who has ghostwritten more than 110 books and has co-authored two New York Times bestsellers. He says that he knows of major publishers that accept manuscripts they suspect contain AI-generated text and simply edits them so it’s not obvious.

We talk with Mr. Lisec to get some clarity and context on where Generative AI is finding its way into publishing, and what U.S. Copyright Law has to say about it.

Guest:

Joshua Lisec, Certified Ghostwriter (California State University, Long Beach)

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