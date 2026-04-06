'First They Came For My College' tells the story of the takeover of New College in Sarasota

In January of 2023 Governor Ron DeSantis appointed six new trustees at New College of Florida in Sarasota, and they immediately set about to change the state’s public honors college. They first replaced the school’s president, Dr. Patricia Okker with Richard Corcoran — he’s a former Republican speaker of the Florida House and Florida Education Commissioner — and increased his base salary by nearly $400,000 more than Dr. Okker’s. They also abolished the office at New College that handles diversity, equity and inclusion programs; and shut down the school’s Gender Studies program, among many other changes.

One of the new trustees is right-wing activist Christopher Rufo, who is best known for his work campaigning against Critical Race Theory, and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs. At the time Mr. Rufo tweeted: “We will be shutting down low-performing ideologically-captured academic departments and hiring new faculty. The student body will be recomposed over time: some current students will self-select out, others will graduate; we’ll recruit new students who are mission-aligned.”

As all of this was playing out, a team of filmmakers which included New College alumni were documenting events on campus, from the Board of Trustee meetings to just students spending time on campus. They also shared time with the student staff of the school’s newspaper, The Catalyst, which has since shut down.

Courtesy photo. New College of Florida student speaking at a rally in 2023.

Now, the new documentary film “First They Came for My College” is making the rounds at film festivals, including premiering at the prestigious True/False Fest in Columbia, Missouri and playing South by Southwest. It will be screened at the Florida Film Festival in Orlando, which kicks off this weekend. We talk with the film's director and one of its producers.

Guests:

Patrick Bresnan is a filmmaker, and director of “First They Came for My College.” He directed and shot THE RABBIT HUNT which premiered in the US at Sundance and in Europe at the Berlinale. The film won over 20 awards including the Cinema Eye Honor. He co-directed and short SKIP DAY which won the grand jury prize at The Directors Fortnight at Cannes. He co-directed, shot and produced the feature film PAHOKEE which premiered in competition in 2019 at Sundance. The following year he was a cinematographer on the Sundance winning feature BOYS STATE. His feature NAKED GARDENS premiered in the 2022 documentary competition at Tribeca and in Europe at IDFA. His short THE PASSING won the Golden Leopard at the Locarno Film Festival.

Harry William Hanbury is a documentary filmmaker, journalist and former high school history teacher, and is one of the producers of “First They Came for My College.” Hanbury is a New College alumnus himself, class of 1993.

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