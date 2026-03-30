'AI: Trends and Transformation' with the head of AI Platform Services at Google Cloud

The modern Generative AI revolution — first brought into the public consciousness by OpenAI when they launched ChatGPT in Nov. 2022 — is built on what are called Large Language Models.

As we’ve seen, these language models are quite versatile. For instance, the image and video creation tools that have already become ubiquitous are actually made using the same basic technologies.

If you think of Generative AI, like ChatGPT or Gemini or Claude, as a system that requires your input to move forward — you ask it a question and it give an answer; or you ask it to make a picture and it does its best — Agentic AIs are systems that allow you to give them a goal and they’ll figure out the steps themselves. For personal use cases, imagine asking an AI Agent to book your flight, find a hotel, or put a meeting on your calendar. Agentic AIs can be proactive.

Many businesses, large and small, are already using Agentic AI tools in their operations in order to improve efficiency. Our guest leads a team at Google Cloud which builds and oversees the infrastructure and tools that Google Cloud customers use to build their own Agentic AI tools and systems.

She was on the Florida Gulf Coast University campus to give a talk for the Provost's Seminar Series titled "AI: Trends and Transformation" and stopped by the studio to chat.

Guest:

Sheri Senge Cunningham, Head of AI Platform Services at Google Cloud.

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