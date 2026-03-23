SWFL Tech Pulse Report shows growing regional tech economy

As Southwest Florida’s population has grown in recent decades, there have been efforts to find ways to diversify our regional economy beyond the staples of tourism & hospitality, healthcare and financial services, construction, and agriculture.

In 2008, regional economic development councils, Florida Gulf Coast University, and area business leaders launched what was called the Southwest Florida Regional Technology Partnership (RTP). It promoted tech-sector growth with things like hosting an Annual Tech Summit with Tech Awards; partnering on education and workforce initiatives; and supporting students through scholarships and community programs.

The regional Technology Partnership has evolved to become what today is known as SWFL Tech. It’s a volunteer-driven nonprofit that is working to connect and help define this area’s technology ecosystem.

They recently released their first Tech Pulse report that breaks down the data and it shows that between 2019 and 2024 the tech industry here grew faster than other parts of our economy. The tech sector grew almost 39% over those five years. According to this snapshot, Southwest Florida experienced: sustained year-over-year growth in computer & mathematical occupations; increasing earnings across most tech roles; expansion of tech-enabled roles in healthcare and education sectors; and growth in cybersecurity and cloud-aligned job postings.

We break down the report and talk about the challenges this region faces in growing a tech sector. Click here to read the full report.

Guests:

Laura Schmidt, president of SWFL Tech

John Talmage, Director of the Lee County Economic Development Office (EDO)

Dr. Amir Neto, Associate Professor of Economics at Florida Gulf Coast University and Director of the Regional Economic Research Institute in the school’s Lutgert College of Business

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