👻 Ghost Catch Game
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PBS KIDS Pumpkin Stencils & Masks
It's time to get carving! Create unique PBS-themed jack-o-lanterns by printing out your favorite stencil, tracing it onto your pumpkin, and (with adult supervision) carefully carving your PBS pumpkin.
Pumpkin Stencils
PBS KIDS Logo Download Stencil
Curious George (Classic) Download Stencil
Curious George (Happy Face) Download Stencil
Daniel Tiger Download Stencil
Wild Kratts Download Stencil
Arthur Read Download Stencil
Work It Out Wombats! Download Stencil
Rosie & Gatita Download Stencil
Sid the Science Kid Download Stencil
Arthur Printable Masks
Arthur: The Brain Download Mask
Arthur: Buster Baxter Download Mask
Arthur: D.W. Read Download Mask
Arthur: Fern Walters Download Mask
Arthur: Mr. Ratburn Download Mask
Arthur: Principal Haney Download Mask
Arthur: Prunella Download Mask
Arthur: Dad (David) Download Mask
Arthur: Sue Ellen Download Mask
Arthur: Grandma Thora Download Mask