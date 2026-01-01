👻 Ghost Catch Game Ghosts Caught: 0 Pause Game

PBS KIDS Pumpkin Stencils & Masks

It's time to get carving! Create unique PBS-themed jack-o-lanterns by printing out your favorite stencil, tracing it onto your pumpkin, and (with adult supervision) carefully carving your PBS pumpkin.

Pumpkin Stencils

Arthur Printable Masks