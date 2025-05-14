The Alarming Rise in Teen Suicide Rates

A study from Yale University has found that since 2007, there has been a 62% increase in adolescents committing suicide. This coincides with a Center for Disease Control and Prevention report that one in five high school students contemplated suicide in 2024. Southwest Florida has seen similar increase in youth battling mental health issues. WGCU’s Jennifer Crawford shares the story of one Naples woman, who hopes by sharing her struggles as a teenager she can assist those who are also dealing with a personal crisis.

