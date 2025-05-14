Mental health first aid trainings planned for Lee County

The Florida Department of Health in Lee County is offering monthly mental health first aid trainings for the rest of 2025. Sessions will teach participants to recognize warning signs that someone is in a mental health crisis or struggling with substance abuse, provide support in crisis and non-crisis situations and connect others with mental health resources.

Trainings will take place on these dates.

May 23

June 27

Aug 29

Sep 28

Oct 24

Nov 21

Dec 12

All sessions will be held from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm at the Florida Department of Health-Lee County Pondella Clinic, 83 Pondella Road, North Fort Myers. Participants can register by emailing Amanda Evans at Amanda.Evans@FLHealth.gov .

Since 2020, the Florida Department of Health in Lee County has provided 47 mental health first aid trainings to 560 community members.