Building Better Mindfulness

With a plethora of whirlwind issues that can lead to stress and uneasiness, how can you improve your own mental health? The FGCU Rock Center is proving that by incorporating empathy, compassion and kindness into your life, you can take steps to achieving a better mind frame. Dr. Maria Roca, Director of the Roots of Compassion & Kindness Center, joined us to share the steps people can take to achieve positive mindfulness and perhaps improve their overall health too.

