Florida Tropical Training Week to offer hurricane information by National Weather Service

National Weather Service meteorologists across the state of Florida are teaming-up before the peak of hurricane season to review recommended tropical readiness, preparedness, response and recovery actions.

The NWS wants to teach you about tropical weather forecast products and how to properly interpret them. The NWS wants to reach you where you are, wherever home is and whatever stage of life you are in.

Tropical readiness is critical if you live in the state of Florida, that's why the NWS is offering three virtual training sessions daily that anyone can attend — you just need access to a mobile device or computer.

The training will help keep you in the tropical-weather-know so you and yours can respond appropriately when tropical weather hazards threaten. The NWS wants to make weather forecast products meaningful and actionable, so you know how to interpret the information and then make the best safety decisions possible for you and yours.

Anyone can attend and the training is free; you just need to register in advance. Up to 1,000 people can register for each training session, and the NWS is offering three training sessions each day. Please know that this information is tailored for Florida residents, as we reference resources from the Florida Division of Emergency Management. However, much of the tropical training material is relevant for all living in path of tropical cyclones.

Register for Daily Sessions Below

Register for a daily session via the links below, you will receive an email summary with your response containing the Google Meet link used for the sessions. Please add this link to your personal calendar, meeting hosts will send reminder emails closer to the training week.

Day 1 - July 27: Getting Ready - Register Here

Day 2 - July 28: Hunker Down - Register Here

Day 3 - July 29: Post Storm Safety - Register Here

Day 4 - July 30: Lessons Learned & Panel Discussion with NHC and FDEM- Register Here

Virtual classes will be 1 hour long and begin at 11 am EDT (10 am CDT), 1 pm EDT (12 pm CDT) & 7 pm EDT (6 pm CDT). Given the large number of attendees, all will be muted through the presentation. Attendees will have the ability to ask questions in the Q&A section under 'tools' during the session and post questions via this Google Form. We will respond to the questions as soon as possible either during the training week or after via email.

Certificates will be available to screenshot at the end of each day's presentation. If you require a certificate with your name on it, please fill out this Google Form Request after the training. Please allow for up to one week to receive a certificate with your name on it.