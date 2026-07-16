Eighth annual Jobbers-Miller blood drive planned July 21-23 at Lee Memorial, FMPD headquarters

The family of Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller, Fort Myers Police Department and Lee Health will host the eighth annual Jobbers-Miller blood drive July 21-23.

The three-day drive starts at 8 a.m. on July 21 with a flag-raising ceremony at Lee Memorial Hospital.

The drive honors Jobbers-Miller who was mortally wounded in the line of duty in July 2018 and died later in Lee Memorial Hospital.

Donations will be at Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers on July 21 and 22 and at the Fort Myers Police Department on Widman Way on July 23.

All donors will receive an Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller t-shirt and a commemorative pin.

Drive days and hours

Tuesday, July 21 and Wednesday, July 22

Lee Memorial Hospital

2776 Cleveland Avenue, Fort Myers

8 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. – Opening ceremony (Tuesday Only)

8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. – Blood drive

Thursday, July 23

Fort Myers Police Department

2210 Widman Way, Fort Myers

8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. – Blood drive

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