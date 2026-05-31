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Three Naples men fatally hurt in I-75 crash Sunday; car hits overturned truck, man who stopped to help

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published May 31, 2026 at 10:36 AM EDT
Triple fatal crash closed southbound I-75 near Pine Ridge Road in Collier County for several hours Sunday.
FHP/FDOT
Triple fatal crash closed southbound I-75 near Pine Ridge Road in Collier County for several hours Sunday.

Three Naples men were killed Sunday morning and several others injured after a crash on southbound I-75.

A Florida Highway Patrol report said that shortly before 4 a.m. a southbound box truck drifted off of the roadway, veered back onto southbound Interstate 75 and overturned, blocking the center and outside travel lanes.

A southbound Tesla hit the underside of the truck as well as the driver of a passing car, 25, not involved in the crash who stopped to assist.

Two male passengers in the Tesla, ages 18 and 19, died of their injuries at the scene. The driver who stopped to help died later at a hospital.

The Tesla driver, 20, and a third passenger in the Tesla, 19, were seriously injured. The truck driver, 31, sustained minor injury.

The crash, which closed southbound I-75 at Pine Ridge Road for several hours Sunday, remains under FHP investigation.

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