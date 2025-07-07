Some Southwest Floridians embracing the cold-plunge trend

With Gulf temperatures in the middle 80s, a new trend likely won’t use that body of water. But a couple of area businesses are taking people inside to have them plunge themselves into cold water.

Jason Wyns at Live Resilient in Fort Myers, which offers both sauna and cold plunge, explains who does it.

"It's pretty mixed crowd. We have the business executives, the on-the-go moms. We have the athletes that come in here, and then people that are just asking a lot of their bodies that want a recovery tool."

Practitioners voluntarily plunge themselves into a tub of cold water for about two minutes. They say it helps to reduce inflammation and aid in muscle recovery. They also claim that it improves their mood and mental acuity.

"What I notice it the most for me personally, is more of a mood boost. I use it as, like a cognitive hack, kind of like that midday slump that I might be feeling like I'm dragging a little bit or want some more coffee a cold plunge can really elevate me to improve my focus and function at work," Wyns said.

Robert Sorenson of Sauna House in Bonita Springs

Robert Sorenson and a partner opened Sauna House in downtown Bonita Springs about six months ago. Temperatures in its cold-plunge pools range from 42 to 60 degrees. A cold plunge can be taken after a sauna or by itself.

"They're (sauna and cold plunge) super strong in the zeitgeist right now," he said. "They're both things that have been around for literally thousands of years in different capacities. And now, in my opinion, it's something that's become Americanized in a way for the general public to understand the health benefits associated with it, and they're starting to be packaged in a way that's approachable."

Meredith Budd first tried the practice in Finland and is a practitioner here, both at Sauna House and with a cold plunger at her own home.

She has noticed improvements in her well-being.

"There's also, I know, health benefits that I'm getting out of it," She said. "Since I've started going, I can feel that my sleep has improved. I feel like my body recovers better from my training and workouts, and I think it's helped with my stress levels and so just overall wellness, generally. I really like doing my cold plunge at home in the morning, because I feel like it's a great way to wake up and start the day. It energizes me and I it sets the tone for a really good day."

As yet the industry is unregulated and medical opinion is divided. It may enhance circulation, as well as the other benefits, but people should consult their doctors before attempting a cold plunge, particularly if they are pregnant or have cardiovascular or respiratory issues. Some studies have also suggested it may not be good for muscle building, as in weight lifting.

